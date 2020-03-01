Home

POWERED BY

Muriel Jane Barnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Jane Barnett Obituary
Janie Barnett, 69, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A native of Pittsburg, California, she was predeceased by her father Homer Barnett; her sisters, Shellie Pixley and Carol Cole; and nephew Jeremy Redd. Janie was a retired U.S. Navy Independent Duty Corpsman of 20 years and worked for over a decade at LifeNet in Virginia Beach. Janie was selected and played on the All Navy softball team. She was an intellectual, and avid reader. She never met an animal she didn't love; had bright eyes and a jolly laugh; and was cherished by many people.

She is survived by her partner of 38 years, June Owens; mother, Frances Barnett; sister, Theresa Thompson; brothers, Butch Barnett and Tim Barnett; nieces, nephews and cousins; her partner's family; and an extended group of friends from her neighborhood and previous work places. The family would like to extend thanks to the medical professionals who cared for Janie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -