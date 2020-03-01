|
Janie Barnett, 69, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A native of Pittsburg, California, she was predeceased by her father Homer Barnett; her sisters, Shellie Pixley and Carol Cole; and nephew Jeremy Redd. Janie was a retired U.S. Navy Independent Duty Corpsman of 20 years and worked for over a decade at LifeNet in Virginia Beach. Janie was selected and played on the All Navy softball team. She was an intellectual, and avid reader. She never met an animal she didn't love; had bright eyes and a jolly laugh; and was cherished by many people.
She is survived by her partner of 38 years, June Owens; mother, Frances Barnett; sister, Theresa Thompson; brothers, Butch Barnett and Tim Barnett; nieces, nephews and cousins; her partner's family; and an extended group of friends from her neighborhood and previous work places. The family would like to extend thanks to the medical professionals who cared for Janie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020