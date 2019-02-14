(July 11, 1921 - Feb. 11, 2019) Muriel Pearl Lynch Manby, peacefully went Home to be with her LORD on Monday, February 11, at 97 years of age at Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach. She was a life-long homemaker and a Navy wife of 59 years who raised four children and also cared for her husband when he developed Alzheimers. She was a life-long learner also, even though she only completed the 8th grade. Muriel attended a formal church for her first 37 years that taught her Bible truths but never clearly explained the gospel of Jesus Christ. In her late 30's, she read a gospel tract that clearly presented the biblical gospel and she surrendered her life to the LORD Jesus Christ and placed her faith in Him. She faithfully attended the Tabernacle Church of Norfolk from the late 1950s until 1996, Ocean Park Baptist Church from 1996 until about 2006, and then Bayside Baptist Church, which was closer to her home, where she joined in 2014. The LORD Jesus, her family, and her church were most important in her life. She faithfully prayed for her family, her church family, and ministries twice a day until her final weeks when intestinal cancer and medications made her too weak to maintain her daily routine. Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Paul St. Claire Manby (1999), her eldest daughter, Betty Jean Slaughter (1986), three brothers, two sisters, and all of Paulâ€™s siblings. She is survived by her son Paul Wayne Manby (Kanokwan), daughter Patty M. Savannah, and son Ted D. Manby (Deborah). Her grandchildren include Donna McGaffick-Snell, Pachcala Slaughter Perrow, Tammy Slaughter Gideon, Becky Slaughter Miller, Christopher Rice, Angelina Manby, John Manby, Timothy Savannah, Jacob Manby, Pauline Manby, and Paul Manby. She was blessed with ten great-grand children and two great-great grand children. Visitation will be at Bayside Baptist Church at 1920 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach on Friday, February 15, from 11:30am to 1:00pm, and her funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm, with Dr. John Nixon officiating. A graveside service will follow the funeral at the Rosewood Memorial Park at 631 N. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach. Memorials may be given in her honor to Bayside Baptist Church Building Fund, Westminster-Canterbury Employee Christmas Fund, and Virginia Beach Hospice Care. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary