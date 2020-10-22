MURIEL JEAN TOMPKINS JONES was born February 18, 1928 in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Fred Nan and Rosa Belle Taylor Tompkins. She was the youngest of eight children from this union. While visiting family in Atlanta, GA, she transitioned quickly and peacefully from natural causes on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings and beloved husband, George Edward Jones, Sr. Muriel's humble beginnings started in the Huntersville and Lindenwood neighborhoods of Norfolk, where she shared a close bond with her parents, siblings and cousins. She attended the Norfolk Public Schools (NPS), graduating from Booker T. Washington High School (BTW) in 1944, and was active with the BTW Reunion Classes of 1944 and 1945. As the Class Sponsor at BTW, she kept in touch with many of the Class of 1957 members throughout the years, often attending their class reunions and celebrations. A 1948 graduate of Hampton Institute, now Hampton University, Muriel was awarded her B.S. degree in Business Education and her Master's in the same field. Muriel began her teaching career at Booker T. Washington High School as a business teacher. Also included in the many years of service with NPS were her teaching assignments at Jacox, James Madison, Willard, and Northside Middle Schools. In 1989, Muriel retired from Norfolk Public Schools in administration as Dean of Students. Muriel's early Christian Education was at Norfolk's Bank Street Memorial Baptist Church. During her teenage years, she joined Mount Olive Baptist Church in the Lindenwood neighborhood, where she remained a faithful member for nearly 80 years. Precious memories will always remain with her loving daughter Adrienne Denise Jones Taylor (Glenn); son George Edward Jones, Jr. (Michelle); Granddaughter Kimberly Lorelle Taylor Livsey (Robert); Grandsons Ryan Alexander Taylor and Justin Alexander Jones; Great Granddaughter Taylor Denise Livsey; and a host of loving relatives, Godchildren, neighbors, church family and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 2 pm - 6 pm, at Metropolitan Funeral Services, Granby. The funeral service will be held 11am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the service will be limited. The service may be watched online at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
, click "live streaming", select "Granby Chapel". In lieu of expressions of flowers and gifts, the family is requesting that contributions be made to MOBC Audio/Video Fund of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Norfolk, in memory of Mrs. Muriel Jones. Contributions may be mailed to Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2401 Ludlow St., Norfolk, VA 23504; or by visiting www.mobcnorfolk.org
, click "Menu", select "Online Giving".