Murrell Ennis Williams Jr.
Murrell Ennis Williams, Jr., 64, departed this world too soon on July 23, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Patricia; his daughter, Nicole Cohen; his son, Robert (wife Courtney); grandchildren, Chase and Amelia; stepfather, Robert Crockett; his sisters, Deborah Pennington and Ada McPherson; his brother, Ellis Williams; father-in-law, Alvin Peeples, in-laws and out-laws and his host of nieces and nephews.

Ennis had a heart as big as the ocean. His varied interests brought him in contact with a myriad of people who came to love him as a brother, surrogate father and friend. He always had time to joke, share a story or just listen. He gave selflessly of his time and talents to help others. His love was unconditional.

Ennis leaves behind a legacy of strength, loyalty and love that will touch the lives of others for years to come. Join us to share stories and remember a life well-lived at Discovery Church, 4881 Euclid Road in Virginia Beach on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The family will be receiving friends 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm with a service to follow, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Discovery Church
AUG
1
Service
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Discovery Church
