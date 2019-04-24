|
Myrna May Shepherd Bowen, 85, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in her sleep on April 20, 2019 in Suffolk, VA. The youngest of four children, she was born to Millicent and George Shepherd in Mount Hope, WI. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ret. LTC C. R. Bowen (Don); children, Catherine Mingo (John Laskowski) and Thomas Bowen (Theresa); grandchildren Amanda Schreiber (Seth), Zachary Bowen (Chandler) and Bob Laskowski; and great-grandson, Fisher Bowen. Myrna's celebration of life will be 2:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Mike Harrington officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Please read full obituary and post condolences on www.parrfuneralhome.com.
