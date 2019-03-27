PORTSMOUTH- Myrtle Britt Cross, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 23, 2019. Myrtle was born and lived in Portsmouth until she was 91 years old. For the past eight years, she had been living at Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Lawrence Cross, Sr.; sister, Marjorie Britt Adams; and niece, Barbara Bruce Grant.Myrtleâ€™s love for God and her family were first and foremost. Myrtle was a faithful member of Churchland Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA since 1955 and was active in the Martha Shaw Missionary Circle and served as one of the first women Deacons. She was also a member of the Churchland Womenâ€™s Club for many years. Myrtle was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She selflessly cared for her husband through a lengthy illness. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Myrtle was loved by all who knew her. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 â€" â€œAnd be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.â€She is survived by her four children, James L. Cross, Jr. (Pat) of Chesapeake, Diane C. Sellers (John) of Locust Grove; Joanne C. Ivy of Richmond, and Bruce L. Cross (Kandy) of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Beth Gordon (Jeff) , Brian Cross (Diane), Grea Sellers (Lisa), Laura Donovan (Mike), Amy Adkison (Todd), and David Sellers (Brandie); and 12 great-grandchildren. Myrtle loved her life at Our Lady of Hope, and the family wishes to thank the caring staff and nurses of Our Lady of Hope for their respect and kindness. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, March 30, at Churchland Baptist Church. Internment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will meet with guests in the church Fellowship Hall after the Internment. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com Memorial contributions may be donated to Churchland Baptist Church, 3301 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary