Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Reitelbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle I. Henson Reitelbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myrtle I. Henson Reitelbach Obituary
Myrtle 68, went to be with the Lord Dec. 28, 2018Myrtle was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late Buster and Irene Henson.Beside her parents, preceded in death by brother Harold Henson, sister Diane Hooker and sister-in-law Robyn Horn.Left to cherish her memories, 3 brothers and 1 sister, Robert Henson, wife Deborah, William Henson, David Henson, wife Sandra and Christine Rilee, husband Frank.She also leaves 8 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews.Myrtle along with sister Diane will be layed to rest April 6, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.Officiating Pastor John Boyer.There are no words to say how much they will be missed.Donations may be made to St. Judes.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.