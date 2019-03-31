|
|
Myrtle 68, went to be with the Lord Dec. 28, 2018Myrtle was born in Norfolk, Va. to the late Buster and Irene Henson.Beside her parents, preceded in death by brother Harold Henson, sister Diane Hooker and sister-in-law Robyn Horn.Left to cherish her memories, 3 brothers and 1 sister, Robert Henson, wife Deborah, William Henson, David Henson, wife Sandra and Christine Rilee, husband Frank.She also leaves 8 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews.Myrtle along with sister Diane will be layed to rest April 6, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.Officiating Pastor John Boyer.There are no words to say how much they will be missed.Donations may be made to St. Judes.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019