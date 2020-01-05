|
Nadara Anne Tollison Goodwin, artist, passed away in Dallas, Texas on December 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Nadara was born in Booneville, Mississippi to Annie and Grady F. Tollison on June 17, 1935. When her father was called to serve in the U.S. Army, Nadara's family moved with him to several places until he was deployed overseas during WWII. The family eventually settled in Memphis, Tennessee, where Nadara was an honor student and budding artist. She won a national award for one of her artworks while still in high school and received a full scholarship to the Memphis College of Art. She married Thomas A. Goodwin III on November 23, 1956 and completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting in 1957. Nadara and Tom moved from Memphis to Peoria, Illinois where they started a family and later to Richmond, Virginia, where Nadara served as president of the Richmond Artists Association (1965-66). She taught art classes and served as a docent at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, where her art was exhibited in 1968. In 1969, Nadara and Tom built a summer beach cottage at Sandbridge Beach in Virginia. In 1976, the family relocated to Dallas, Texas, where Nadara maintained a studio in the Arts District and then in Deep Ellum. She served as a docent at the Dallas Museum of Art for about 10 years and was a member of several artists groups. Her artwork was exhibited at the DMA in 1977 and is included in the collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Nadara travelled extensively throughout the world. She also enjoyed playing tennis, reading, needlepoint, the symphony, musical theater, and entertaining. The annual highlight was a Christmas party held on December 23rd, the anniversary of the day she and Tom met caroling in 1952. As they neared retirement age, they spent long weekends at their ranch near Grand Saline, Texas. In 2013, they left the ranch and their house in Preston Hollow and retired to The Edgemere Retirement Community in Dallas, Texas. Nadara's parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas A. Goodwin III of Dallas, TX; sons Thomas A. "Tuc" Goodwin IV and wife, Katherine, of Plano, TX and Timothy F. Goodwin and wife, Shevin, of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Joshua Goodwin of Dallas, TX, Chloe Goodwin of Athens, GA, Trevor Goodwin of Dallas, TX, and Benjamin Goodwin of Denver, CO; brother Grady F. Tollison Jr. and wife Lisa, of Oxford, MS; sister-in-law Anne Bullock and husband, Lenwood of Charlotte, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A celebration honoring Nadara's life will be held at The Edgemere, 8523 Thackery St., Dallas, TX on January 25, 2020 at 4:00pm. Nadara's ashes will be scattered at Sandbridge according to her wishes and her name was placed on the Memorial at First Unitarian Church of Dallas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Dallas Museum of Art (dma.org/support) or the ().
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020