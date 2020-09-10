Nalda Louvaine Morris, 97, passed away on September 8, 2020.Born in Norfolk, VA, to the late W. Irving and Bettie R. Morris on May 17, 1923, she was their only child. She resided in Norfolk her entire life. She presently shared a home with a lifelong friend, Dorothy, a widow. Dorothy had a stroke 16 years ago and Nalda helped care for her.Nalda was employed by the City of Norfolk for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church in Norfolk, where she had been a member of the Lydia Bible Class and the Frances Hudgins Missionary Group. She loved to write poetry and had some of her poems published.She is survived by a lifelong friend, Dorothy S. Woodhouse and her family. Nalda claimed Dorothy's family as her own, since she had no other.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, where her parents are laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church in Ghent. Condolences may be offered to the family at: