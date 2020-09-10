1/1
Nalda Louvaine Morris
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nalda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nalda Louvaine Morris, 97, passed away on September 8, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, to the late W. Irving and Bettie R. Morris on May 17, 1923, she was their only child. She resided in Norfolk her entire life. She presently shared a home with a lifelong friend, Dorothy, a widow. Dorothy had a stroke 16 years ago and Nalda helped care for her.

Nalda was employed by the City of Norfolk for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church in Norfolk, where she had been a member of the Lydia Bible Class and the Frances Hudgins Missionary Group. She loved to write poetry and had some of her poems published.

She is survived by a lifelong friend, Dorothy S. Woodhouse and her family. Nalda claimed Dorothy's family as her own, since she had no other.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, where her parents are laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church in Ghent. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 9, 2020
Nalda was truly a woman of God and such a warm caring soul. I know she is reunited in Heaven with Mimi and Tuta. She will always hold a special place in my heart and the thought of her evokes so many special memories. Praying for you all!
Jennifer Flowers
Friend
September 9, 2020
Nalda was so special to us and our kids. We all loved her very much and will miss her dearly.
Mark and Patty Smith
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved