Nan Loh Bousquet, 90, died on January 17, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. She was born in Macon, Georgia and lived her formative years in Washington, D.C. where she graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School. She met Arthur Raymond Bousquet, a U.S. Marine Corps aviator in D.C. where they were married. They lived in various duty stations before moving to Norfolk, Virginia in 1964, into her present home on the Lafayette River, where they enjoyed many family get-togethers on their deck and pier. Art passed away in November of 2017 with his family at his side.
Nan was an active and faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church for 55 years. Over the years she volunteered for Christ the King Church and School, for Norfolk Catholic High School, and for various civic organizations including the American Heart Association. For nineteen years she was "the picture lady" at DePaul Hospital, taking photos of the newborn babies, a job she thoroughly enjoyed!
Nan was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Marine Corps Officers Wives Club. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, her backyard birds, working crossword puzzles, and playing bridge. She showed us by example how to be welcoming to everyone.
Nan is survived by eight children: Joseph Bousquet and his wife Susan, Anne Bousquet and her husband David Johnson, Michael Bousquet and his wife Susan, Mary Bousquet, Matthew Bousquet, Timothy Bousquet and his wife Lisa Gannet, Ellen Bousquet Schafer and her husband Ron, and Jennifer Bousquet Snider.
Nan is also survived by ten grandchildren: Vincent Michael, Michelle, Susie, Mark, Patrick, Hannah, Abi, Colleen, Gabe, and Matthew; one great grandson Elliot; her brother Michael Loh, and her special in-law grandchildren, David Lee and Dennis Banks. She was predeceased by parents, Julius and Mary Cassidy Loh, her infant son Mark, her sister Mary Loh Conley, and her brother Jules Loh.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Norfolk on Saturday January 25th, 2020. The family will receive visitors at 10:00AM, followed by Mass at 11:00AM. Immediately after the liturgy, inurnment will be in the church columbarium followed by a reception in the church commons. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ the King Church or St. Mary's Home for Disabled Children.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling the arrangements and on-line condolences may be made at hdoliver.com
"Well done, good and faithful servant." We love you, Mom.
