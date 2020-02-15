Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Roosevelt Civic League Building
8440 Mona Ave.
Norfolk, VA
Nanci Campbell Tatem

Nanci Campbell Tatem Obituary
Nanci Lee Campbell Tatem, 68, passed away suddenly, December 19, 2019. Born in New York to Thomas and Heddy Campbell, her family moved to Norfolk in 1954.

As a member of Lake Taylor High School's first graduating class, Nanci coordinated class reunions for the Class of 1969 for the past 50 years and jointly organized other gatherings for the first three graduating classes of Lake Taylor High School. Nanci was THE glue holding the Lake Taylor class of 1969 together and an unending cheerleader for her school.

Nanci is now reunited with her parents, daughter Nicole, son Jonathan and husband Larry. Nanci is survived by her daughters Stefanie (Russ), Shannon and granddaughter Chloe.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Nanci Lee Campbell Tatem February 21st at 1:00 PM at the Roosevelt Civic League Building, 8440 Mona Ave., Norfolk VA 23518. A gathering at the Azalea Inn will follow the Ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nanci's name to or The American Cancer Association.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2020
