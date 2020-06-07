Nancy Agnew Beasley, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2020, surrounded by her husband, daughter and son-in-law. Nancy was 69.
Nancy was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Jane Biggs Agnew and David Watson Agnew. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a graduate of Maury High School.
Relaxing at the beach and listening to Jimmy Buffet were some of Nancy's favorite things to do. She loved anything that had to do with Christmas, including Hallmark movies. Of course, some of Nancy's happiest moments in life were spent taking vacations with her granddaughter, Bailey.
Nancy actively served in numerous organ donation programs and took pride in her career at LifeNet Health. She started with the organization in December 1999 as the Community Education Coordinator. During her time at LifeNet, she worked tirelessly to grow the volunteer program. Always aware of the importance of her volunteers, she was known for saying, "There is nothing greater than knowing your angels are there with you when times are good and when times are bad." She was passionate about advocating for organ donation and strengthening the bonds she formed with donor families, recipients and their families. She was the first recipient of the LifeNet Health Spirit Award, honoring her empathy, sacrifice and service to others. Nancy will be remembered as a gentle, kind spirit that touched many lives.
Survivors include her husband, Elwood M. Beasley, III; daughter, Andrea Tyson and son-in-law, Andrew, of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Bailey Bossow, of Clayton, NC; sisters, Peggy Haggerty of Fallbrook, CA, and Betsy Brewer of Raleigh, NC; two nephews, James Duncan, Jr. of Fallbrook, CA, and David Holder of Wake Forest, NC; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; granddog, Bentley; and numerous friends.
Details about a future celebration of Nancy's life can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nancys-celebration-of-life-tickets-108473667660. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.