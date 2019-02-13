|
Nancy Ann Woods Bean, 81, passed away on Sunday February 12, 2019. She was a native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Harold Jack â€œJackieâ€ Bean, Jr., their son, Frankie Bean and her sister Amanda Spano. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Drennen and husband Gilbert, Melisa Hilton and husband John; daughter-in-law, Lori Bean; grandchildren, Jeremy (Nancy), Michael (Sheila), and Holly Drennen, Kelsey Crowell (Nick), Amber (Alex), and Shawn (Tiara) Hilton, Christopher and Ian Bean; great-granddaughter, Alaina, Isabella, Liam and Zachary.A funeral service will be held at 1pm Thursday in Loving Funeral Home with burial at the Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk. The family will receive friends in the funeral home Wednesday from 5-6pm and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019