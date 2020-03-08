Home

Nancy Ann Best

Nancy Ann Best Obituary
Nancy Best passed away peacefully in Peoria, AZ on March 2, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ she lived in Rockaway, NJ & Virginia Beach. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Nancy & John Cronin, Allesia & Danny Smith and Almeda & Keith Slack. She was adored by her "grands", Sean, his partner Ari, Ryan, his partner Val, Caitlin, Kimber, Autumn, and Aaron, her brother Lewis Merrell and his wife Joyce, her sister MaryJane Castrese and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Elmer. Nancy had a lifelong passion for learning. She served on the Rockaway Township Board of Education for many years. She received her Bachelors Degree from Saint Elizabeths and her Masters Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Upon retiring after 25 years with the Department of Defense, she completed her Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University. She had a strong faith and served as an Usher for many years at her beloved Eastern Shore Chapel in Virginia Beach, before moving to Arizona in 2018. She was loved and will be missed. The family will hold a private memorial service in Peoria.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
