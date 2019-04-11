Home

Nancy Antoinette Ross

Nancy Antoinette Ross Obituary
Nancy Antoinette Ross, age 91, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Born in Robertsport, Liberia, she resided with her daughter in Virginia Beach, Va. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Hon. Nathan C. Ross, Sr., of over 52 years. She is survived by her children: Hon. Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Nathan (Joyce), Charles (Rita), William, Prince Richard (Jamielle); 15 grands; 9 great grands; and a host of relatives and friends.The viewing and funeral service will take place on April 26, 2019 beginning at 9 AM at Silver Springs United Methodist Church, 8900 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, 20910. A local memorial service will be held in May.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019
