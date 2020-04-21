|
|
Nancy Baines Copeland, 91, departed this life to be with her Savior, after a brief illness, on April 18, 2020, just before her April 21st birthday. She was born in Nansemond County, Virginia, the youngest of eleven children to Joseph Hurley Baines and Daisy Eason Baines. She was predeceased by her husband, Carey Telford Copeland, siblings, Earl Baines, Zeno Baines, J. Talmadge Baines (Evelyn), Joe Baines (Evelyn), David Baines, Ray Baines (Margaret), Aaron Baines (Evelyn), Clara Emma B. Gayle and Lucille B. Knight (James). She is survived by a sister, Daisy B. Bailey (Harold-deceased) and sister-in-law, Doris H. Baines (David).
Nancy is also survived by her children, Carey M. Copeland (Claudia), Benny T. Copeland (Adele), Hope C. Styron (Mike), Connie C. Baggett (Dennis), Timothy J. Copeland (Linda), Teresa C. Daniel (Tim), sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.
She met her husband, the love of her life, while attending a baseball game at Whaleyville High School during her Senior year. They married just over a year later, bought a small farm, with the aid of the GI bill, and proceeded to lead a wonderful life working together farming and raising six children. She later assisted her husband, now also an insurance agent with Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, when he had his office in their home and accompanied him on travels around the world, due to contests he won as an agent.
Nancy was gifted from childhood with the ability to play the piano by ear. She could play songs she heard, as well as written music. The principal of her school would frequently have her entertain for visitors of the school. Some of her children's favorite memories were when she played lullabies for them while they fell asleep for their naptime or when she played hymns that the family all gathered together and sang.
She was a gifted seamstress, first as a child making dresses for her baby chicks to keep them warm, and later, making clothing for her daughters and grandchildren, dresses for bridesmaids and eloquent wedding gowns for many family members and their friends. She made her own wedding dress out of her husband's silk parachute he brought back from World War II while serving in the United States Army Air Corps.
Nancy was a member of Great Fork Baptist Church after her marriage. She was a member of the Ruth Bible Class, WMU and supported other outreach programs. Nancy was dedicated to her Lord and Savior and implored her children and grandchildren to pray and read the Bible and trust in God with all their hearts.
Due to COVID-19, the family was unable to be with Nancy in her last days. The family would like to thank and let the Suffolk community know of the unbelievable compassion shown by Sentara Obici Hospital's patient's advocate, chaplain, nursing staff and doctors to allow her children and grandchildren to FaceTime with her during her last hours. They will never forget their acts of kindness!
A private graveside service will be held at Great Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Burt Pearce and Pastor Matt Parron officiating. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, care of; Marion Carter, 1710 Colonial Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434. Condolences may be registered online at rwbakerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020