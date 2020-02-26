|
Franklin - Mrs. Nancy Bailey Cogsdale, age 98, daughter of the late John Alexander and Geneva Babb Bailey, died February 23, 2020. She was a native of Sussex County, but lived most of her life in Southampton County. She is the widow of Thomas Nathaniel Cogsdale. She is survived by one son, Bruce Bailey Bon, and his wife, Julie Moore Cade, of Santa Rosa, California, and one grandchild, Michael Alexander Bon, of Berkeley, California. She was pre-deceased by her brother, John Alexander Bailey, Jr., and sister, Elizabeth Bailey Gambill.
Mrs. Cogsdale was a 1941 graduate of Madison College, Harrisonburg, VA. She taught at Norview High School September 1941 to January 1943. In January 1943, she joined the WAVES, U.S. Navy, and was discharged as Lieutenant (Sr. Grade) in November 1946. She taught at Franklin High School from 1947-1948. After 36 years with S.W. Rawls, Inc., Franklin, as Office and Credit Manager, she retired in 1984.
She was a long-time member of Sedley Baptist Church, where she had served in many capacities, including Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher of the Young People and Ladies classes. She was the first woman juror in Southampton Circuit Court in 1951. In 1964, she was listed in Who's Who in Virginia, and in 1974, in Personalities of the South.
She volunteered with the Franklin-Southampton unit of the American Cancer Society from 1963 to 1988, serving as president, vice-president, secretary and memorial gifts chairman, and was the recipient of the "Outstanding Volunteer" award in 1974. She was a member of the Sedley Women's Club, of which she was president for 2 terms; the Franklin Literary Club; the Jamestown Society; Daughters of the American Revolution, Hicksford Chapter; and the American Legion, Post 73. She was formerly the secretary-treasurer and trustee of the Rosemont Cemetery Association. She was a charter member and former treasurer of the Southampton County Historical Society.
The memorial service will be held at Sedley Baptist Church on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 pm. The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to Sedley Baptist Church, 17494 Johnsons Mill Road, Sedley, VA 23878, or to the Agriculture and Forestry Museum, Southampton Historical Society, c/o Lynda Updike, 33335 Statesville Road, Newsoms, VA 23874 , or to Sedley Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 77, Sedley, VA 23878. The family will greet friends following the funeral in the Sedley Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020