Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Memorial Park
Smithfield, VA
Nancy Baines Gurley White

Nancy Baines Gurley White Obituary
Nancy Baines Gurley White, 71, passed away December 2, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late Rufus Ashton Baines, Sr. and Erma Modlin Baines. She was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Richard Baines (Janice), Rufus Baines, Jr., and Erma Joyce Baines Riddick (Jack). Nancy retired as the water billing department manager for the City of Virginia Beach. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithfield, VA. Nancy is survived by her husband of 25 years, George Thomas White, Jr.; step son, Thomas Howard White (Meghan); step grandchildren, Cameron White and Reagan White; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Lynne Baker Baines. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Memorial Park in Smithfield, VA with Pastor Greg Gray officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Wednesday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 15155 Turner Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019
