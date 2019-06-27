Nancy Barcroft Dixon, 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 25, 2019, peacefully at home.



Nancy was born July 18, 1941 to Charles H. and Nancy L. Barcroft and lived in Princess Anne County/Virginia Beach all of her life. She graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1959. She worked for the government at Dam Neck for 27 years and retired from there in 1995. She was a kind, generous, and loving wife, mother, and sister.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Daniel I. â€œDanâ€ Dixon; a son, Robert M. â€œMikeâ€ Dixon; and a sister, Anne Barcroft Hauser, all of Virginia Beach.



The funeral service will be held at Charity United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas â€œTommyâ€ Reynolds officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Bethel United Methodist Church, , or the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.