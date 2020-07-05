Nancy Wilson of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Memory Center. She was born in Washington, DC, on November 2, 1936 because there were no hospitals in Fairfax, VA. She was raised in Chesterbrook, now known as McLean, VA. She graduated from Falls Church High School in 1954. She attended Madison College, now James Madison University, and graduated with honors in 1958. Nancy began her teaching career in Fairfax which lasted for 29 years. She met her husband, Kenneth Wilson, Jr., while teaching in a middle school. They were married on July 7, 1962.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ken; two children, Michael Wilson and Leigh Ann Laneve; four grandchildren, Braden Wilson, Ashley, Samuel, and Jake Laneve; a brother, Everett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
After raising her children, she returned to teach fifth grade, a true love of hers. After retirement, she and Ken moved to Virginia Beach to build their dream home. She was very active at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school, a member of Agape Class, Sisters in Christ, and teaching the CBC children.
Nancy and Ken loved to travel the U.S.A. and numerous Countries around the world. During their last trip over-seas to Norway, Sweden, and Germany, 9-11 happened and they were stranded in Frankfurt and continued to travel. It was quite an experience. Traveling stopped when she contracted Alzheimer's disease. They had traveled with a wonderful group of friends from the Agape Sunday School Class.
Nancy was a Christian lady and will now begin her new journey in Eternal Life having experienced a long happy earthly life.
The family appreciates the wonderful care Nancy received while living at the Memory Center. She loved the staff and Hospice nurses that cared for her daily for seven years.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Nancy will be interred in the family plot in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Interim HealthCare & Hospice, 516 S Independence Blvd Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.