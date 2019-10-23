|
Nancy Elaine Hill, 49, passed away peacefully October 16th,
Nancy was born January 6th, 1970 to David and Patricia Hill, Jr. in Virginia Beach, VA. She enjoyed bingo, spending time with her granddaughter and many "adventures" and road trips with her best friend/sister, Pattie. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Dave Hill, paternal grandparents, David Hill, Sr. and Pauline Hill; maternal grandparents, Murl (Red) Taylor and Doris Taylor.
Left to cherish her memory is: mother, Pat Hill; two sons, Dillon Hill, John Hill; granddaughter, Paetan Hill; brother, David Murl Hill and wife Star; niece, Kara Hill; nephew, Cain Hill; best friend "sister", Pattie Molner; "adopted" family, Laurie, Matt and Travis Hayes and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A time of fellowship and sharing of memories will held at from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019