Nancy Ellen Bonney Stamper, 85, died in her home in Atlanta, GA on October 14, 2020.



A native of Princess Anne County, Nancy was the daughter of the late Philip Hunter and May Whitehurst Bonney. She grew up in Pungo Ferry.



A graduate of Creeds High School, Nancy attended Emory & Henry College where she met her husband Bill. They returned to Creeds and Bill began working with Texaco. His career took them several places in the Southeast until they ended up in Atlanta in 1971.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Bill and her brother, Donavon. She is survived by her children, Ed (Anna), Bonney (Billy), Richard (Kim) and John; grandchildren, Will (Emma), Brooks, Billy, Mary Ellen, Lindsey (Charlie), Bennett and Stewart; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Bonney; cousin, Col. Arleigh Waterman (Jean); former daughter-in-law, Mimi Stamper; and many much loved relatives and friends.



A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Charity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes, Princess Anne Chapel.



