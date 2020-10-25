1/1
Nancy Ellen Bonney Stamper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ellen Bonney Stamper, 85, died in her home in Atlanta, GA on October 14, 2020.

A native of Princess Anne County, Nancy was the daughter of the late Philip Hunter and May Whitehurst Bonney. She grew up in Pungo Ferry.

A graduate of Creeds High School, Nancy attended Emory & Henry College where she met her husband Bill. They returned to Creeds and Bill began working with Texaco. His career took them several places in the Southeast until they ended up in Atlanta in 1971.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Bill and her brother, Donavon. She is survived by her children, Ed (Anna), Bonney (Billy), Richard (Kim) and John; grandchildren, Will (Emma), Brooks, Billy, Mary Ellen, Lindsey (Charlie), Bennett and Stewart; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Bonney; cousin, Col. Arleigh Waterman (Jean); former daughter-in-law, Mimi Stamper; and many much loved relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Charity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes, Princess Anne Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Nancy's backyard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Mann
October 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joel Arline
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved