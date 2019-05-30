Nancy Ellen Ragsdale was born on July 18, 1939, in Louisville, Kentucky. Her life dedicated solely to the service of Jehovah God ended peacefully on May 17, 2019. Nancy was preceded in death by both parents, step-mother, step-brother, and survived by three sisters, Joann, Susie, Cindy a brother Bobby along with nieces and nephews. Along with her family Nancyâ€™s enormous spiritual family and friends will grieve her loss. Nancy loved her 62 years long dedication as a full-time Bible Teacher as one of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses. She was able to extend her love of caring for others to her work as a Certified Nurses Aid for Jewish Family Services for many years.Nancy was known for her kindness and generosity throughout her life and this included sharing her beautiful hope for the future in a paradise earth.P. G. Thomassonâ€™s Funeral Services are taking care of funeral arrangements. A memorial service for Nancy will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses located at 3662 Humboldt St., Norfolk, VA, Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019