Nancy Faye Gwynn, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 6, 2020.
Born in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Cluster Ellis and Zula Martha Fuller Ellis and the widow of Bobbie Lee Gwynn.
Left to cherish her memories is her daughter, Phyllis Gwynn Weber; sons, Anthony Eugene Gwynn and wife, Marge, and Emmett Gregory Gwynn and wife, Cindy; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2020