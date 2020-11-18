1/
Nancy Freeman Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Freeman Richardson, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Greenville, NC to the late Richard L. and Francis Summers Freeman and was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Orville L. Richardson; sister, Mary "Kat" Busby; and nephew, Roger Busby. She was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake and enjoyed shopping on QVC and HSN, but over all else, loved her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Jerry "Ricky" Richardson (Janice), Randy Richardson, Sr. (Annette), Timothy Richardson, David Richardson' grandchildren, Christopher Richardson (Jessica), Joseph Richardson (Michelle), Grace Jones (Cody), Randy Richardson, Jr., Elizabeth Parker (Joseph), Timmy Richardson, Jr. (Lisa), Matthew Richardson, Justin Richardson, and Lawrence Richardson; 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and dear friends.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held for family only due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family and share a memory of Nancy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved