Nancy Freeman Richardson, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Greenville, NC to the late Richard L. and Francis Summers Freeman and was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Orville L. Richardson; sister, Mary "Kat" Busby; and nephew, Roger Busby. She was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church in Chesapeake and enjoyed shopping on QVC and HSN, but over all else, loved her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Jerry "Ricky" Richardson (Janice), Randy Richardson, Sr. (Annette), Timothy Richardson, David Richardson' grandchildren, Christopher Richardson (Jessica), Joseph Richardson (Michelle), Grace Jones (Cody), Randy Richardson, Jr., Elizabeth Parker (Joseph), Timmy Richardson, Jr. (Lisa), Matthew Richardson, Justin Richardson, and Lawrence Richardson; 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and dear friends.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held for family only due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to offer a condolence to the family and share a memory of Nancy.