Nancy Gray Crafford, 83, entered into eternal life Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Myron and Nell Gray. She was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship. She is predeceased by her brother, John W. Gray; and a daughter, Caroline Crafford Cobb.She is survived by her husband, Robert B. Crafford; a son, Dr. Mark B. Crafford; a daughter, Tammy Sprinkle and husband Wayne; two sisters, Linda G. Bugg and Margaret G. Jullian and husband Bruce; a brother, Myron T. Gray, Jr. and wife Cheryl; a son-in-law, Derwood O. Cobb; five grandchildren, Ashley, Gregory III, Derwood, Olivia, and Laura Brook; two great grandchildren, Gia and Gemma; a close family friend, Scott London; and host of extended family.A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, September 4, at Living Waters Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Thursday from 7 - 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Living Waters Christian Fellowship.