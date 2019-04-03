|
|
Nancy Gail Chauncey, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 02, 2019. She was born in Madison, NC to the late Dewey and Annie Madison. She was also predeceased by her first husband, William Belton; son Kenneth Belton; sisters, Marilyn and Lola and brothers, James, Theodore and Frank.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenneth Chauncey; sons, Richard, James, Steven and Raymond Belton; daughter, Sherri Hughes; sister, Carolyn; brothers Tommy and Herbert; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens immediately after services. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com to leave condolences for Nancyâ€™s family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019