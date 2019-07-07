The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral service
Following Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Nancy Tugwell Thompson, 86, died July 4, 2019. Nancy was born in Farmville, NC to the late Samuel and Blanche Mewbern Tugwell. She had worked as a school teacher and had been an active member of Portlock Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed yard work, mall walking and taking trips to the mountains. She was predeceased by her husband, James D. Thompson.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Christopher W. Jones of Chesapeake; step-son, James Blair Thompson (Tina) of Chesapeake; sisters, Jewell Moore and Ruth Taylor of NC; grandchildren, Shane and Cody Jones and Meredith and Leah Thompson; great grandchildren, Audrey, Colton, and Hazel Jones; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake on Monday from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
