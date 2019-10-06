|
|
Nancy Gibney Parsons, 89, passed away on Monday, September 30 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Nancy or "Gibby", as she was affectionately known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Norfolk and a graduate of Maury High School.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and The Wedding Guild as well as a member of the Margaret Roper Moss King's Daughters Circle.
Nancy lived a full life, always had a song in her heart and was happiest surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed Mahjong, gardening, crossword puzzles, entertaining and of course chocolate.
She was the loving wife of the late George Linwood Parsons, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Randy (Jamie Gore) of Cary, North Carolina and Woody (Gara McLaughlin) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her grandchildren, Jarrod, Jordan, Woody and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Challice Parsons and her niece Dori and nephews Billy and Stephen.
A special thanks to all her many friends that rallied around our family when she became a widow at the young age of 48 as well as for their continued love and support throughout her life and illness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk.
For those who wish to make a donation in Nancy's name, please consider giving to The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019