Nancy Wallace, 73, Virginia Beach passed away on July 10, 2020. Loving mother and retired school bus driver. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Trent Herring and Rebecca Wallace. Along with grandchildren; Brittnie Bowers, Aaron Wallace, Ashley Becker's and Addison Herring. She will be greatly missed.



