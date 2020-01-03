The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Nancy Holland Inman Obituary
Nancy Holland Inman, 88, passed away January 1, 2020. She was born in Danville, VA to the late George and Alice Kendrick Holland. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Clyde G. Inman and brothers, Eugene and Roy Holland. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1950 and MCV School of Nursing in 1953.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Inman Pond, Steve Inman and Jeff Inman (Cindy); grandchildren, Bryan Hall, Kristen Hall, Michael Inman, Stephanie Acton, Jeff Inman, Jr., Corey Inman and Zach Inman; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Ayden, Vivian, Cedar, Cooper and Carson, plus numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 1pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Heath Burris officiating. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. The family invites you to join them for a time of visitation and fellowship on Saturday from 3-6pm. Please visit her Book of Memories where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020
