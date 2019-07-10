|
Nancy Irene Royer, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 5, 2019.
Born in White Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Lachman. She retired as teacher from Virginia Beach Public Schools.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Gene Dennis Royer; two sons, Gene D. Royer, Jr., and wife, Christina, of Port Orchard, WA and Charles D. Royer of Keysville, VA; daughter, Lisa J. Boardman of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Katie, Jennifer, Shane, Ethan, and Nichole; great-granddaughter, Iris; sister, Helen Chaleski of Virginia Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019