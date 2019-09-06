|
Nancy Irvin Ball Strange passed September 4, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY on February 14, 1930 to the late Lena Hitchings Ball and Clarence Jordan Ball. She is predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Wright Strange Jr., and her second husband William B. Neal.
She is survived by her brother Clarence Jordan Ball Jr. (Patricia), her three children, Allan Hitchings Strange (Jodi), Curtis Northrop Strange (Sarah), Anne Strange Birsch, six grandchildren, Thomas Wright Strange, III, David Clark Strange, Anne Tyler Birsch, Abbey Birsch Garbarino, John Millard Birsch, III, Samantha Thomas Strange, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She attended Sullins College in Bristol, VA. She was a member of Thalia Circle of KD, a board member of CHKD, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach, and the Elizabeth Circle of First Presbyterian Church. She taught dance at Miss Preston's Dance Studio in Norfolk, VA and enjoyed knitting, especially for her children and grandchildren.
Her life was always centered around the game of golf, whether it be with her father, brother, husband, children or the ladies of the LPGA. She will be missed by her many adopted daughters.
The family would also like to thank Angie Bishop for her continued friendship, help and love over the last several years.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters (CHKD). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019