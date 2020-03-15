|
Nancy Jean Littleton died peacefully on 9 March while being lovingly comforted by her husband and daughter. She was born in 1949 to Chester and Eileen Grounds in Elmwood Park, Illinois. Nancy is survived and mourned by her husband, Owen; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Harold; grandchildren, Emily and Jack; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Dan; twin brother, Mike; and sister-in-law, Rose; numerous nephews and nieces; and the dog next door who loved her, Annie.
She was an excellent Navy Wife, a fantastic Mother, and an awesome Grandmother (Ninny). We all have a huge hole in our hearts from her departure, but we are confident that she is making Heaven neat and tidy for the rest of us. We love you, Nancy.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020