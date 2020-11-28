1/
Nancy Jo Tischler
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Nancy Jo Tischler, 67, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on Saturday November 21, 2020. She was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania; to the late Joseph Owsiany and Beverly LaNeve Owsiany. . She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert"Scott" Tischler. A cemetery service will be held Monday, November 30th, 1 PM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Queen Mausoleum, 2900 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA Chapel arrangements handled by Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, Bethel Park.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paul L Henney Funeral Home Inc
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102
(412) 835-1312
