Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church
Nancy Jocelyn Hurley Barnes

Nancy Jocelyn Hurley Barnes Obituary
Nancy Jocelyn Hurley Barnes, 81, passed away August 19, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late George Francis Hurley and Mary Frances Bryant Hurley. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John Carson Barnes; her daughter-in-law, Keri Barnes; sisters and brother, Pat Davis, Jean Draper, Buck Hurley; and special cousin, Becky Bunch. Nancy retired as a product data supervisor at Regent University. She was a member of Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church. Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tamela Jo Barnes Schlatter (Mike); sons, John Carson Barnes, Jr. and Michael W. Barnes; grandchildren, Jordan, Garrett, Jacob, Conner, Dustin, and Kelli; brother-in-law, Merritt Draper; and loving caregiver, Layla Atkins. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rob Slingluff officiating. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
