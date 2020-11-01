Nancy Jordan Parker, retired Laboratory Director of Norfolk Virginia Health Department, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in her residence.
She was a native of Norfolk, born in St. Vincent's Hospital on May 29, 1921. She was the daughter of Henry Godwin Parker and Helen Jordan Parker. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Carol Parker Shafer of Glendora, California and her brother, Henry Godwin Parker, Jr. of Hampton, VA. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews, ten great nieces and nephews and nine great, great nieces and nephews and she remembered everyone.
She was a graduate of Miss Turnbull's School and received her under graduate degree from The College of William and Mary with a BS in Chemistry. She received her Master degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, and a member of the American Public Health Association, the Virginia Public Health Association, the Conference of Public Health Laboratory Directors, and the American Society of Microbiology. Miss Parker was a Specialist Microbiologist and listed in the National Registry of Microbiologists of the American Academy of Microbiology.
Miss Parker was a life long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 5th at 10:00 AM by The Reverend Father Paul Muyimbwa.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen.