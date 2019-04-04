|
Nancy Kaye Pakingan, 59, passed away April 2, 2019. Nancy was born in Norfolk to the late William and Margaret Grimes Tregembo. She will be remembered as a selfless, caring, and loving wife and mother with a passion for taking care and loving others.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Pablito A. Pakingan; children, David Tregembo (Kelly), Anthony Pakingan, Analisa Newman (Eric); grandchildren, Rylan, Morgan, Hannah, Camryn, Braxton; great-grandchild, Jayden; siblings, Sandra Pabalan, Thomas Tregembo, Kathy Damian (Jimbo), and William Tregembo, Jr.; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m at the funeral home. She will be privately laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019