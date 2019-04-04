The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pakingan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kaye Pakingan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Kaye Pakingan Obituary
Nancy Kaye Pakingan, 59, passed away April 2, 2019. Nancy was born in Norfolk to the late William and Margaret Grimes Tregembo. She will be remembered as a selfless, caring, and loving wife and mother with a passion for taking care and loving others.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Pablito A. Pakingan; children, David Tregembo (Kelly), Anthony Pakingan, Analisa Newman (Eric); grandchildren, Rylan, Morgan, Hannah, Camryn, Braxton; great-grandchild, Jayden; siblings, Sandra Pabalan, Thomas Tregembo, Kathy Damian (Jimbo), and William Tregembo, Jr.; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m at the funeral home. She will be privately laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now