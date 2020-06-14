Nancy Kurtz Brown, age 89, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA.She was born in Mount Union, PA on April 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Edgar F. and Philomena Y. (Yeager) Kurtz. Nancy graduated from Mt. Union High School in 1948. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Juniata College, credentialed to teach Elementary Education and Secondary History and English. After obtaining a Master's degree from Penn State University in Secondary Education, she began her teaching career in Kistler Elementary School in Mt. Union, PA until marriage. She continued her career in Erie and Mechanicsburg, PA until she had her two daughters. After raising her girls, she worked in the Northern York County School District at Northern Elementary as a second- grade teacher, retiring in 1998. Her years at Northern were among her favorite memories of her career with puppet plays, Thanksgiving feasts, and class picnics at her home.Nancy was an involved parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, PA for over 50 years. She was a substitute teacher at St. Joseph's School in the early to mid 70's and volunteered her talents by sewing altar server robes and participating in Church craft bazaars. She was a member of the Church's Leisure Club and went on many bus trips, cruises, and European vacations with the group. She was Chairman for the club's annual Christmas party and enjoyed planning and decorating for the event for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Nancy was an avid crafter and with her daughter, Amy, a fellow teacher, shared a business they named "Teachers Two". Together, with the help of family, they participated in many craft shows in the Virginia Beach area. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events and school activities and most of all, celebrating with family.In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John T. "Jack", her sisters, Thelma "T" Sentman, Kathleen "Kay" Cramer and brother, Edward Kurtz. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Fitzgerald (George) of Virginia Beach and Jodi Lee (Frank) of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren, Keagen and Channing Lee of Suffolk, VA and Lucy and Graham Fitzgerald of Charlottesville, VA and many nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to visit Hollomon- Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, 1485 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Friday, June 19 from 4-8 PM and are invited to attend a funeral mass at 11AM at the Catholic Church of St. Mark, 1505 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA with a brief visitation before the mass on Saturday, June 20 followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be expressed at: