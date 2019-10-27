|
|
"When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no nights in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free"
Nancy L. Hendricks, 84, passed away October 24, 2019. She grew up in Mineral Point, WI, the youngest daughter of Howard and Ruth Nancolas Tyrer. Nancy and her former husband, Douglas Bennett raised 5 children, on their family farm. She later married Paul Hendricks in 1973. They were best friends and true partners in life until his passing in January 2011. Their time spent at their fishing lake in Bardstown, KY raising their daughter Sarah was a precious memory for her. Nancy and Paul spent many years in Sebring, FL, spending time with great friends, enjoying time on their boat and traveling in their RV across the U.S., including Alaska.
When Nancy moved to Chesapeake, she met many wonderful people, especially the "ladies" from her bible study at GBPC. She was able to spend time, camping, traveling, picking fruit from the orchards, and enjoying local shows and entertainment.
Nancy possessed a sharp mind, witty sense of humor, and gorgeous smile. She loved her garden, sitting in the sun, and being with her family. From her cancer diagnosis in August until her death, she taught us all the true meaning of gallantry and determination, always without complaint.
Nancy is survived by her children, Mark (Gail) Bennett of WI, Laurie (Larry) Wallace of WI, Jeff (Beth) Bennett of WI, Clark (Jodie) Bennett of SC, Steve (Tammy) Bennett of SC, Sarah (Rob) Bryson of VA, and Rick (Tess) Hendricks of UT; sister, Margaret Pardun of WI; 15 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren of whom she was most proud. She was loved and will be missed greatly by many. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019