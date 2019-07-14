|
|
Nancy L. Oâ€™Brien, 65, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Nancy was born in Clarksburg, WV, and was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend William G. and Irene Starkey.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Kenneth Oâ€™Brien; her beloved children, Michael, Jennifer, and Jana and their spouses; and five grandchildren.
Nancy attended West Virginia University and remained a dedicated Mountaineer fan her entire life.
Nancy lived her life for her family. She was always quick to lend an ear, a hand, and a smile. Her love was immense and her kindness grand.
Those who knew her loved her and she will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, July 17, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019