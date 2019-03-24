The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 977-3909
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Farmer White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Lee Farmer White Obituary
Nancy Lee Farmer White, formerly of Botetourt County, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.She was the daughter of Wilson Obediah Farmer and Mable Pottage Farmer; loving wife of Rodney White; and mother to Wilson and Helen.May our Heavenly Father grant her his loving peace everlasting.A graveside service with the playing of Scottish bagpipes is being conducted for the interment of her cremains beside her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va.Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now