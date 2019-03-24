|
Nancy Lee Farmer White, formerly of Botetourt County, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.She was the daughter of Wilson Obediah Farmer and Mable Pottage Farmer; loving wife of Rodney White; and mother to Wilson and Helen.May our Heavenly Father grant her his loving peace everlasting.A graveside service with the playing of Scottish bagpipes is being conducted for the interment of her cremains beside her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va.Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019