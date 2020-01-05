|
Nancy Lenahan Kelly 83, passed from this life into God's welcoming arms on December 24, 2019.
Nancy was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Mary Dane Lenahan and Attorney. Francis P. Lenahan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Francis P. Kelly, her beloved son, Francis P. (Frank) Kelly, Jr., and her sister Mary Lenahan.
Nancy was a graduate of St. Anne's Academy, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her RN degree. She had a lifelong passion for nursing and her past employments included the Virginia Beach City Public School System, Sentara, Virginia Beach General, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, VA. Nancy also enjoyed private duty nursing as well as volunteering at many local blood drives with the Red Cross. Nancy was a founding member of the Church of the Holy Family and was involved in several ministries throughout the years.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Margaret Duffy, and her husband Len of Virginia beach, and her son George Dane Kelly and his wife Jill of Williamsburg and her sister Susan Lenehan Collins of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Nancy loved being a grandmother and is survived by her 6 wonderful grandchildren; Ryan Duffy (Autumn), Sean Duffy (Lauren), Christine Kelly Robinson (Matt), Erin Kelly, Evan Duffy, and Catie Kelly. Nancy was thrilled to be a great-grandmother to Sarah Duffy, Henry Duffy, Luke Duffy, Carter Robinson, and Blake Duffy.
A memorial mass to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Friday, January 10, at 11:00 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 1279 Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach. Lunch and refreshments will follow in the church family room.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Laskin Rd Chapel will be handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the or a . Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020