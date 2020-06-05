Nancy Lund Clark, 86, partner in business and in life of the late Barry Drewe Clark and one of the three founders of Clark-Whitehill Enterprises, slipped quietly away from us on May 29th. Her death was partially due to age, but also to more than a decade of assault from vascular dementia, and finally to the COVID-19 lockdown of her retirement home that separated her from her family during her final two months.



Born November 2, 1933 in Camp Hill, PA to Nelson and Mae Lund, Nancy from her youth was not only a participant but a leader, editing her high school paper, president of the Junior Red Cross, co-writer of high school plays, and always in the midst of a small but devoted circle of friends. Her scrapbook from junior and senior high school documents her joy in those years clearly. But the most important record in her scrapbook is a small calendar page dated August, 1949, with Sunday the 7th circled. Around the date is written "Barry D. Clark." She was wearing red shorts and he liked her legs. They were married in 1952 and were inseparable until his untimely death in 1988.



Nancy and Barry came to Tidewater for his Coast Guard service in the mid 1950s. Her secretarial work for a local builder introduced them both to the building business and to their future partner and life-long friend Howard Weisberg. Clark-Whitehill, founded in 1958, built many residences in Virginia Beach before transitioning to property management, and has won many awards of excellence, but perhaps its most enduring and important legacy is that Nancy, Barry and Howard built a work environment where people applied for a job and 15 or 20 or 30 years later are still there, working alongside their children. Flowers sent to Nancy's relatives after her death bore the card "from the Clark-Whitehill family."



Nancy was a true pioneer, on the very leading edge of the wave of women in true executive roles. She exemplified a tireless work ethic backed by intelligence, education, confidence in her own voice, and stainless-steel integrity. She had a businesslike and often brusque manner that poorly concealed immense compassion and generosity. After Barry's death she joined the Virginia Beach Community Services Board. She also served for years on the Colonial Coast Girl Scouts board, devoted through her own years of Scouting to the GSA mission of helping girls grow into competent, caring, successful women. Before retiring, she donated money for a boardwalk behind A Place For Girls in Chesapeake which bears Barry's name.



But though business ran them a close second, it was her family that was her ultimate focus and joy. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte S. Graham-Clark, her son Stephen B. Clark, her daughter-in-far-more-than-law Marcia M. Clark, her beloved grandchildren Stephen Clark Jr and Sarah Lauren Clark, and her much-loved sister-in-law Mary Lund and cherished nieces Stacy Shugar and Linda Lund and their children. Her family will always remember her as a Mom of short temper and sometimes earthy language but also of infinite love; never judgmental, always supportive. The very last act of volition of her life was to nod in answer to the question: "we have to take care of people when they don't feel good, don't we?"



Funeral arrangements by Holloman-Brown. Because of COVID-19, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers we encourage people to donate to the Girl Scouts or the Foodbank of SE Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store