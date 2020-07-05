1/1
Nancy Lynn Smith
Nancy Lynn Smith, 58, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Judith Rankin. Nancy graduated from Morgantown High School in West Virginia and went on to further her education in Business School. She worked several secretarial positions including an Executive Administrative Assistant with C. Lloyd Johnson in Norfolk, VA.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Rae Smith and a brother, Jamie Rankin. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Gregory A. Smith; two daughters, Rachel and Jessica Smith; son, Christopher Digiacobbe, all of Virginia Beach; three brothers, Bob and David Rankin of Pennsylvania and Gary Rankin of Virginia Beach; and a sister, Lauren O'Hern of Norfolk, as well as numerous significant nieces and nephews.

Along with flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to the Smith family with the intention of donating to the Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SBSPCA), in honor of Nancy's compassion for animals. These donations can be made out to 2204 Monsarat Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Condolences may also be offered to the family online at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
