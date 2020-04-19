|
Nancy Mansfield Fohl Lechler passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home in Chesapeake, VA, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born to Eugene Heber Wood and Evangeline Bland Wood November 9, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest Mansfield of Chesapeake, VA, Al Fohl of Chesapeake, VA and William Lechler of Virginia Beach, VA. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Eugene Wood of Woodstock VT and Thomas Wood of Knoxville, TN.
Nancy started working at People's Bank of Chesapeake as an enthusiastic young woman, worked her way up and retired as a Vice President of Crestar Bank, now Suntrust Bank. She had a special way with people and helping clients make sound financial decisions. She was a dedicated member of the Chesapeake Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the prestigious Athena Award for exemplary service to her community. She worked many long hours on the Chesapeake Jubilee Committees in the early years.
Nancy loved the outdoors and was an avid traveler. She loved visiting England, Russia, Jamaica, Alaska, France, and trips out west, just to name a few. Just two years ago, she went on an 8 day camping and rafting adventure down the Colorado River.
She loved flowers, gardening, art, music, and she was a great chef. She was always planning parties and get-togethers at her home with her beloved friends. Some of the greatest parties she and Al planned together were on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Nancy will be missed by all her family and friends, but we all know she lived life with a passion and always had fun.
She is survived by her son, Mark Mansfield and his wife Cindy of Chesapeake, VA and her daughter, Kathryn Wilson and her husband Charles of Paris TN.
She also leaves behind one sister, Carol Ann Mitchell and her husband Walter Mitchell of Arab, a sister-in-law, Carol Wood of Woodstock, VT and Melanie Wood of Knoxville, TN; much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kathryn's children, Josh Michael, and wife Ashley, Matt Michael and wife Chaunda, Taylor Michael and wife Melissa; Kathryn's grandchildren, Londyn Lampkins, Ella Claire Lampkins, Channing Michael along with Uriha Michael, Jeremy Michael, Alaha Russell and Waylon Doris; Mark's loving children and grandchild, son Christopher Mansfield, daughter Lauren Beasley and her husband Knox Beasley and their son Hudson Beasley; as well as Al Fohl's family, Doug and Cindy Fohl and their children Kaitlyn Fohl , Tyler Fohl and Emily Fohl; and Bill Lechler's children, daughter, Laura Horner and husband Jim Horner and their daughter, Rhea; daughter, Lore Pool and her son, Paul Pool and son John Probst.
A memorial service for Nancy will be announced at a later date when travel restrictions are lifted. Memorials contributions may be made to the Norfolk Botanical Gardens or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020