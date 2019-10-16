The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Miles Memorial United Methodist Church
9450 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA
Visitation
Following Services
Miles Memorial United Methodist Church
9450 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Sardis United Methodist Church
LaCrosse, VA
LaCrosse, VA
Burial
Following Services
Sardis United Methodist Church
LaCrosse, VA
Nancy McAden Bracey


1930 - 2019
Nancy McAden Bracey Obituary
Nancy McAden Bracey, 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 11, 2019, surrounded by family. She resided the last three years at Bay Lake Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, VA.

She was born in Brodnax, VA, on November 17, 1930, to the late James Hugh (Sr) and Grace Ware McAden. She graduated from Longwood College and moved to Norfolk, VA in 1951 as a newlywed. Nancy was a longtime member of Miles Memorial United Methodist Church where she held several leadership positions and was active in the United Methodist Women and many other social groups. She worked for many years primarily in administrative support roles in the Norfolk public school system, Miles Memorial and the Norfolk District Office of the United Methodist Church. Nancy loved to travel, initially with her husband's family to the Outer Banks of NC for many years, then with friends to many places in the United States, Canada and Europe. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed family gatherings and was an excellent cook, using fresh vegetables from the garden at her home.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Earl Bracey (Sr), brother, James Hugh (Jr), sister, Eleanor Moody, and grandson, T.J. Bracey. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Watkins and Vicki Bracey of Virginia Beach, VA and Tom and Janie Bracey of Kennesaw, GA; daughter, Janet Bracey of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren, Daniel, Richie and James Bracey; brother and sister-in-law, Reverend Bobby and Shelby McAden of Roanoke, VA; sister-in-law, Peggy McAden of Brodnax, VA; niece and husband, Jean and Richard Messer, of LaCrosse, VA; and several other nieces and nephews in middle and southwestern Virginia and Georgia.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23503 (parking in rear on Selby Place). The family will greet friends in a reception after the service. A second service and burial will follow on Saturday, October 19, at Sardis United Methodist Church in LaCrosse, VA at 12:00 noon.

The family would like to sincerely thank the many staff at Bay Lake Retirement Community for their loving care and support these past three years and to Interim Healthcare (Hospice) the last week of her life. A special thanks to the Homebound Communion team at Miles Memorial and the Congregational Care team at Baylake United Methodist Church for their frequent visits and cards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (curealz.org), Miles Memorial Methodist Church, or Sardis Methodist Church (cemetery fund), in memory of Nancy Bracey. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019
