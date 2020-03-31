|
Nancy Outland Chandler age 95, retired real estate company founder, died on March 27, 2020 with her family by her side, having lived a rich and full life. Nancy was the widow of Webster Monroe Chandler, Jr and the third daughter of the late Lida Maddox Outland of Snow Hill, MD and the late Grover Cleveland Outland of Isle of Wight County, VA. Nancy was born in South Norfolk on June 11, 1924 and grew up in the Berkley and Larchmont neighborhoods of the city. She graduated from Miss Preston's School of Dance during her teenage years, which gave her a lifelong love of the dance and armed her with Miss Preston's life lessons. A 1942 honor graduate of Maury High School, she went on to attend the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary and graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1945, where she was a member of the College Choir and College Quartet, Chi Omega Sorority, and President of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society in Education. She taught mathematics at Blair Junior High School for three years until she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Web.
For over 64 years, Nancy and Web built a wonderful life together in Norfolk, centered on family, faith, and service. She especially loved family time spent at Virginia Beach's North End and Sandbridge, and at the Coast Guard Station at Cedar Island on the Eastern Shore.
A proud 13th generation Virginian, Nancy's roots stem from early 17th century Isle of Wight County. She was a member of the Suffolk Chapter, Virginia Society Colonial Dames of the XVII Century and the Tidewater Regents Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.
For the first 21 years of her marriage, Nancy served the community she so loved in many ways. She was a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout Troop Leader. She made newborn hats and booties and assembled newborn baskets for the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul. She edited the 1974 cookbook-- Favorite Recipes of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, was a docent at the Norfolk Museum of Arts and Sciences, and Chair of the Friends of the Library of the Chrysler Museum of Art. She was a devoted Virginia Military Institute alumnus wife and supporter and an enthusiastic Rotary Ann.
Nancy earned her real estate license in 1969 and started work as a part-time agent. Bestowed with her legendary charm, determination, and strong work ethic, she founded Nancy Chandler Associates in 1974. Nancy was a woman ahead of her time in business and a true pioneer in the local real estate industry. She built her customer-focused company on hard work, integrity and a passion for people, as exemplified by her well-known business moniker â€""We Get People and Places Together." In the late 1960s and 1970s, she bucked discriminatory housing practices by showing properties in such neighborhoods as Colonial Place and Ghent to all clients regardless of race. She grew her business to be the number one real estate office in Norfolk in the 1980s and it remained so for more than 30 years. Her indomitable spirit and wisdom graced many from all avenues of life whom she mentored throughout her career.
She was the first woman member of The Norfolk Rotary Club. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Heritage Bank, the Board of Trustees of Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, and President of the Board of Trustees of The Ballentine. Nancy served on the Vestry of the Church of the Good Shepherd, where she was a longstanding member.
Nancy's greatest joy came from her large and beloved family. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Deal Chandler and her husband Paul Pomplun of Suffolk, VA; her son, Webster Monroe Chandler III and his wife Lisa Smith Chandler of Norfolk, VA; and her son, John Maddox Chandler and his wife Charlotte Webb Chandler of Norfolk. She adored her five wonderful granddaughters, Whitney Deal Chandler of Norfolk, Brynn Chandler Noel of San Francisco, CA and her husband William Hayes Noel, and Jane Carter Chandler, Virginia Maddox Chandler, and Nancy Webb Chandler of Norfolk, and a great granddaughter, Evelyn Monroe Noel of San Francisco. She deeply treasured her extended family of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Nancy deemed every member of her family as "amazing" and "exceptional." She especially liked to do this one-on-one, making each and every one feel special, unique, and loved. Nancy held a broad interpretation of "family" and was prone to include many of her acquaintances and colleagues---her intention always being to uplift them. There will never be another soul like her in any way, and anecdotes about her will be told and retold for years to come.
She was also predeceased by her son William Outland Chandler, her sisters Louise Outland Smith and Jean Outland Chrysler, their husbands Col. (USMC Ret.) John Lucian Smith and Walter Percy Chrysler Jr, and her brother Grover Cleveland Outland Jr and his wife Margaret "Teancy" Mathews Outland.
The family would like to thank the loving and dedicated staff of angels at Commonwealth Senior Living-The Ballentine, especially those in the Memory Care Unit, and Nancy's devoted friend and caregiver of many years, Margaret Keys. Your kindness and love will never be forgotten.
A private family graveside funeral service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery with the Reverend James Medley officiating. Once the restrictions around the COVID-19 virus have been lifted, a celebration of Nancy's life with a reception to follow will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23404 or a . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Nancy Outland Chandler, Requiescat In Pace.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2020