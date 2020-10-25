1/1
Nancy Pierce Hoeflaak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Pierce Hoeflaak passed away on Mar. 23, 2020. She was born on Feb. 5, 1951 in Norfolk, VA to the late Thurman B. Pierce, Sr. and Frances Ardell Pierce. Nancy was a 1969 graduate of Granby High. She was a go-getter that went into a career in retail sales and later into advertising sales. Nancy had a heart of gold and her door was always open. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard Lee Hoeflaak, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly L. Pizer (Steve); son, Richard Lee Hoeflaak, Jr. (Dawn); 8 grandchildren, Kaylin Halloran (Levi), Krystin Treynor (Justin), Justin, Madison, Ethan, Hunter, Synna, and Liam; and 8 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Ardell Stone of Roanoke, VA and a brother, Thurman B. Pierce, Jr. (Karen) of Chesapeake, VA; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy will be dearly missed by all of those who loved her.

A celebration of Richard and Nancy's lives will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Following the service they will be laid to rest in Rosewood Memorial Park. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved