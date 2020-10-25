Nancy Pierce Hoeflaak passed away on Mar. 23, 2020. She was born on Feb. 5, 1951 in Norfolk, VA to the late Thurman B. Pierce, Sr. and Frances Ardell Pierce. Nancy was a 1969 graduate of Granby High. She was a go-getter that went into a career in retail sales and later into advertising sales. Nancy had a heart of gold and her door was always open. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard Lee Hoeflaak, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly L. Pizer (Steve); son, Richard Lee Hoeflaak, Jr. (Dawn); 8 grandchildren, Kaylin Halloran (Levi), Krystin Treynor (Justin), Justin, Madison, Ethan, Hunter, Synna, and Liam; and 8 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Ardell Stone of Roanoke, VA and a brother, Thurman B. Pierce, Jr. (Karen) of Chesapeake, VA; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy will be dearly missed by all of those who loved her.
A celebration of Richard and Nancy's lives will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sat. Nov. 7, 2020 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Following the service they will be laid to rest in Rosewood Memorial Park. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com