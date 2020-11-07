Nancy R. Dunning, age 67, passed away at her home in Jupiter, Florida, on October 23rd, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer



Nancy was born on September 4th, 1953 in Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. After graduating from First Colonial High School, she continued her education at Old Dominion University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene. For over 30 years, Nancy worked as the Dental Hygiene Manager at Konikoff Dentistry. Dr. Konikoff, her coworkers, and patients were like family to her. She loved them deeply and they loved her back.



Nancy grew up in Virginia Beach. Her husband, Richard, and family enjoyed traveling, boating, and especially, gardening. However, her identity was found in being a follower of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Before moving to Florida, Nancy and her husband attended First Baptist Church of Norfolk and were involved with their Life Together, life group. The family would like to thank her church family and friends for all the love, visits, prayers, and encouragement. The family would also like to thank Dr. Michael Lee of Virginia Oncology and his many colleagues for their phenomenal care.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Walter Revolinsky. She is survived by her husband; Richard Dunning; two children, Nathan Crute and Allison Crute; mother, Virginia Revolinsky; two brothers, Michael Revolinsky (Fran) and Richard Revolinsky (Linda); sister, Pamela (Robert Hobson); numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



We will deeply miss Nancy's unconditional love, authentic joy, and Godly example in each of our lives. She loved God and loved others. To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be conducted 11am on Saturday November 14th at First Baptist Church of Norfolk (312 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23502). Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks will be required for the service, so that all feel welcomed and safe to attend. There will not be a reception afterwards. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Norfolk.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store